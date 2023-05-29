PGGM Investments Sells 6,024 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hologic were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

