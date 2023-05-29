Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $47,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

