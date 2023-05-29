Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $17.89 Million Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,684 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.18% of AudioCodes worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 88.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,837 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AudioCodes Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

