Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 157,691 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6,415.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,691 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $217.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,481 shares of company stock worth $52,729,087. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

