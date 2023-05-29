Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $415.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.94 and its 200 day moving average is $353.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.