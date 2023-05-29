Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 174,683 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,683 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $40,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after buying an additional 159,721 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,885,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,851,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 758,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,257 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

