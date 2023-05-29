Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 18,100 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Matthews International makes up 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 5.89% of Matthews International worth $54,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.19%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

