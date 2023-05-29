Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $3.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $19.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

