Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21% 5E Advanced Materials N/A -63.83% -40.24%

Risk & Volatility

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($0.76) -3.58

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Piedmont Lithium and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.57%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 469.85%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana. The company is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

