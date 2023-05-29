Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,547 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 1.9% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.