Pirate Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $167,666.09 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $46.91 million and $167,666.09 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00121634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030774 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

