Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.48 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

