Pitcairn Co. Buys 171 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,863. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.30.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

