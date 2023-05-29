Pitcairn Co. Buys 4,252 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after buying an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12,661.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 613,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,502,000 after buying an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.07. 1,263,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,545. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $259.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

