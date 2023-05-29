Pitcairn Co. Buys 9,363 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.51. 246,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,181. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

