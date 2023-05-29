Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,592. The company has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.