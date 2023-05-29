Pitcairn Co. Has $11.26 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 414.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,565 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after acquiring an additional 392,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $97.57. 3,889,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

