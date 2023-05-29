Pitcairn Co. Has $2.28 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $7.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.95. The stock had a trading volume of 800,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,747. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.77. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.