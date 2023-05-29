Pitcairn Co. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,700,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,743,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MDLZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,429,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

