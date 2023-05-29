Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,832. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average of $228.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

