Pitcairn Co. Invests $7.94 Million in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 464,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF comprises 0.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

