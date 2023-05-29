Pitcairn Co. Sells 5,316 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVDA traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.46. 71,439,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,844,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
