Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.97. 36,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,640. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53. The firm has a market cap of C$438.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

