Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 475,739 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

