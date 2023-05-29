Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.
PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.
Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
