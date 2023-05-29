Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of PBPB opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Potbelly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,079.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,202 shares of company stock worth $133,880 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 547.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 115,218 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 180.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.