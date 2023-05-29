Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Potbelly Price Performance
Shares of PBPB opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.14.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Potbelly
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 547.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 115,218 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 180.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
