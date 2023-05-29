Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

