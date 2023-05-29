Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.
