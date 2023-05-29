Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $6,390,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,775,000 after acquiring an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $646,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

USMC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. 76,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

