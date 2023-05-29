Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 15th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Progress Software has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.
In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
