Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 15th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Progress Software has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

