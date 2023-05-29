Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $49.84 million and $2.04 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008840 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.