Raydium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $40.71 million and $1.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,667,547 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

