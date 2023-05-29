Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $93.26. 4,056,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

