ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $13,128.45 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00329184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

