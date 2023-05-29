Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 553.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 553.56 ($6.89).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 440 ($5.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.08) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.77) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.59) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,638.56). 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 488.80 ($6.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.19, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 495.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 490.07. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

