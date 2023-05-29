REDW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,447 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.