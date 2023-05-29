REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

XT stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 95,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,236. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

