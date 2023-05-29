REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 123,257,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,106,148. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

