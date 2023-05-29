REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 727.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,467,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.98. 1,375,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

