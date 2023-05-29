REDW Wealth LLC Sells 270 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.37. 2,691,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

