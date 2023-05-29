REDW Wealth LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.15. 29,841,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,537,535. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

