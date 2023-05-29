REDW Wealth LLC Sells 691 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.43. 25,169,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,895,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $127.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares worth $30,767,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

