REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Stake Reduced by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,195,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,546 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of REE Automotive worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.38 on Monday. REE Automotive Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

