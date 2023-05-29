Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 623.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 623.44 ($7.75).

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.02) to GBX 660 ($8.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.53) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.90) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.02) to GBX 670 ($8.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

LON RTO opened at GBX 632.80 ($7.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,752.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 609.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.58. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 654.02 ($8.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,272.73%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.97), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,185,229.85). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

