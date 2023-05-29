Reviewing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diamondback Energy 1 1 17 1 2.90

Volatility & Risk

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.15%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $178.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.89%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 11.85 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.46 $4.39 billion $24.15 5.42

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy 47.15% 27.02% 16.24%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

