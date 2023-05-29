Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,021. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $61.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6404 dividend. This is an increase from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Rheinmetall’s payout ratio is 293.03%.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

