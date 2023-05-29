Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 10,000 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 3.2 %

BNTX traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 897,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,900. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $188.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

