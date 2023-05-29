Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 20,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Axonics comprises approximately 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.46% of Axonics worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.54. 559,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

