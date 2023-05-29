Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 93,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Privia Health Group worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,608.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $428,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,608.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,371,773 shares of company stock worth $551,840,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PRVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,512. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.