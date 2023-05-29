Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.68% of ImmunoGen worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 1.3 %

IMGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

