Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,647,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.97. 765,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $765,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at $65,117,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,250 shares of company stock worth $10,843,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

