Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $5.45 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. 1,295,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,076. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,170 shares of company stock worth $3,320,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

